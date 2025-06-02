National Weather Service confirms York County tornado

BRATTONSVILLE, S.C. — National Weather Service crews found evidence that a York County town may have seen a weak tornado on Friday.

Crews found evidence of an EF-0 tornado in Brattonsville, S.C., on Friday around 6:30 p.m.

Reports say the tornado reached an estimated peak winds of 80 miles per hour. The 25-yard-wide tornado travelled about a quarter mile.

The National Weather Service received no reports of death or injury.

