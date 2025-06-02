Local

National Weather Service confirms York County tornado

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Town in York County sees weak tornado
Town in York County sees weak tornado (National Weather Service)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

BRATTONSVILLE, S.C. — National Weather Service crews found evidence that a York County town may have seen a weak tornado on Friday.

Crews found evidence of an EF-0 tornado in Brattonsville, S.C., on Friday around 6:30 p.m.

Reports say the tornado reached an estimated peak winds of 80 miles per hour. The 25-yard-wide tornado travelled about a quarter mile.

The National Weather Service received no reports of death or injury.

WATCH: Federal funding cuts could impact hurricane predictions

Federal funding cuts could impact hurricane predictions

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Click to Enter!

Most Read