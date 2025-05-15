Charlotte sees nation’s 6th largest population growth in 2024

CAHRLOTTE — The Queen City’s population is booming, adding over 23,000 people to the area in 2024.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the city is now home to 943,500 people.

This is the 6th largest increase in the United States.

And nearby towns are growing even faster, with Fort Mill seeing a 7.7% jump. They are closely followed by Monroe and Statesville.

Meanwhile, Mooresville saw a rare dip, losing nearly 1,000 people over the year.

VIDEO: Matthews apartment community built to keep up with population growth

Matthews apartment community built to keep up with population growth

©2025 Cox Media Group