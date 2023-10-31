Toyota pumping $8 billion into Randolph County EV battery manufacturing site

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Toyota is making a big investment in North Carolina as it ramps up production on batteries for electric vehicles.

The automaker announced that it’ll be making an additional $8 billion investment into its battery manufacturing site in Randolph County.

The move is expected to bring about 3,000 more jobs to the plant in Liberty.

According to a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office, Toyota will increase capacity for electric vehicle battery production, and it’s adding new capacity to produce batteries for plug-in hybrid vehicles. The new investment will add eight more production lines on top of the two lines that were previously announced.

The governor’s office didn’t say when the new production lines would be up and running, but it said several thousand more workers in North Carolina are set to start in the next five years.

(WATCH: Electric vehicles: What you need to know)

Electric vehicles: What you need to know (NCD)





©2023 Cox Media Group