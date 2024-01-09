Local

Tracking storm damage in South Carolina

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Trees and powerlines down on Lincoln Road in York County

SOUTH CAROLINA — Severe weather has caused several downed trees and damaged powerlines across South Carolina.

The York County Sheriff’s Office reported that a tree fell onto a powerline and into the roadway on Lincoln Road near Meadow Road.

Deputies were on the scene to clear up that debris.

Another tree branch fell onto the Old Limestone Road, causing temporary delays.

In Clover, a 30-foot tree fell into the roadway, causing a traffic alert, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Highway 5 near Mustang Lane, crews were working to clear downed powerlines just before 11:30 a.m.

Flooded tennis courts at Colonial Park in Elizabeth

Flooding caused Phil Grant Road near Strait Road, to be temporarily shut down, according to the sheriff’s office.

