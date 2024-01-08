Storms will bring flooding, wind, tornado threats to Charlotte region

CHARLOTTE — Severe Weather Center 9 is forecasting a powerful storm system to come to our area on Tuesday.

Rain will begin early Tuesday morning and grow heavier as the day goes on. The heaviest rainfall is expected in the afternoon and could add up to 3 inches or more out west.

Charlotte is expected to get about 2 to 3 inches of rain.

The expected totals will likely lead to flooding concerns for the region, from Charlotte to areas farther west.

Another cause for concern will be strong winds. They will likely lead to power outages and downed trees. There’s also a tornado risk for the afternoon from Charlotte to the eastern part of the region.

That wind could gust over 45 mph in spots, leading to downed trees and power outages. Additionally, there are threats for flooding with 3-4" of rain and even a tornado risk from I-85 and south (including Charlotte.) Stay alert, it's going to be a rough day. — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) January 8, 2024

Everything dies down by mid-evening, and the rest of the week will be calm and cool.

