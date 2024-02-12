Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-85, causes lanes to close near Belmont

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer was engulfed in smoke after catching fire on I-85 in Gaston County on Monday morning.

Cameras operated by the NCDOT showed the scene, from the smoke clouding up the camera to firefighters putting out the fire to transportation officials working to get the 18-wheeler off the busy highway.

It started just before 5 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes near exit 27 near Belmont.

The two right lanes of the highway were closed, likely impacting traffic as people travel to work and school.

The NCDOT expects the lanes to reopen before 9 a.m. If that changes, this article will be updated to reflect when it opens.

