Tractor-trailer crash blocks northeast Charlotte roadway

CHARLOTTE — The northbound lanes of North Tryon Street were blocked Monday morning due to a tractor-trailer crash in northeast Charlotte.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of North Tryon Street and Orr Road.

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At the scene, a tractor-trailer appeared to have t-boned a white car. The truck was stretched across all lanes, leading officials to divert traffic off the busy roadway.

MEDIC said no one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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