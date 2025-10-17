Tractor-trailer crash on I-77 south results in one fatality and three dogs dead

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A fatal collision occurred on I-77 South in Iredell County on Thursday night, involving a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a 2012 GMC Denali SUV.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 49, when the tractor-trailer, driven by Aniello Marro Chavarria, 56, of Statesville, failed to reduce speed and collided with the stopped SUV.

The driver of the SUV, Daniel Lawrence Heisig, 40, of Charlotte, was injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

However, the passenger, Kimberly Taylor Cox, 60, of York, South Carolina, was critically injured and later died at Atrium Wake-Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

The collision resulted in both vehicles catching fire, and tragically, three dogs in the SUV also died from their injuries.

The initial investigation by the NC State Highway Patrol indicated that impairment was not a factor in the crash. Charges are pending as the investigation continues in consultation with the Iredell County District Attorney’s office.

