Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-77 near Troutman

TROUTMAN, N.C. — Highway patrol says Interstate 77 was shut down near Troutman Friday afternoon due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on I-77 near Amity Hill Road, according to state highway patrol. Officials said two tractor-trailers were involved, and one of them was leaking fuel.

Channel 9 learned that both directions were blocked because of the crash.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

We’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

Keep an eye on live traffic conditions at this link.

