Tractor-trailer flips, blocks road in University City area

CHARLOTTE — A tractor-trailer flipped on University City Boulevard and took down traffic signals Wednesday morning, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported the road was closed near Pavilion Boulevard due to the crash.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw debris left in the road. The trailer was hauling bundles of logs, and it was flipped onto its side.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Overturned tractor trailer in University City blocks road

MEDIC said no one was hurt.

It’s not clear how long the road will be closed. We’ll update this article when it reopens.

(WATCH: Coffee shop won’t open in parking deck after all)

Coffee shop won't open in parking deck after all

©2024 Cox Media Group