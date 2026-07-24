1 struck, killed by tractor-trailer along I-77 in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A tractor-trailer struck and killed someone who had gotten out of their disabled vehicle on an interstate on Tuesday night in York County, troopers said.

The vehicle, a Volkswagen, hit a wall before it stopped running. The person died at the scene. It happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Interstate 77 South near mile marker 73, troopers said.

The coroner has not released the victim’s identity.

There is no word on if charges will be filed.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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