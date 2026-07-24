NFL commissioner praises Charlotte, says it’s ‘Super Bowl quality’

CHARLOTTE — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spent Thursday evening in the Queen City as he joined Tepper Sports & Entertainment Owner and Chairman David Tepper for a fireside chat.

They talked about the newly announced stadium renovations and what the future holds in Charlotte, including the possibility of the NFL Draft and Super Bowl coming to town.

“Happy to be here in Carolina. Home of the defending NFC South—Carolina Panthers,” Goodell said.

The chat capped off a huge day for Tepper Sports and Entertainment. It included announcing the long-term extension of naming rights to Bank of America Stadium. Guests ranged from Panthers quarterback Bryce Young to future hall-of-famer Luke Kuechly and more.

“I said last year going into the year, we weren’t a playoff team but a team that could make the playoffs,” Tepper said. “This year we’re a playoff team.”

Tepper also pitched the idea of bringing the Super Bowl to Charlotte.

“You know, listen, it would be great to get into a Super Bowl here...it might be great if we had a Super Bowl here,” Tepper said.

Commissioner Godell responded by saying Charlotte would be a good fit for the NFL Draft.

“I asked about it when we were going through the center, and you see the way the downtown is evolving; the first thing that came to my mind, and I said to David, is this is built for a draft.”

Goodell said the stadium and the growing city are “Super Bowl quality” but says there aren’t enough hotel rooms just yet.

“I don’t think we’re building stadiums anymore; I think we’re building experiences and bringing people together,” Goodell said. “This is a great example of it.”

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