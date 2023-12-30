Tractor-trailer overturns, spilling thousands of pounds of potatoes in Burke County

Morganton, N.C. — The spuds spilled all over N.C. Highway 181 in Burke County Saturday morning.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed a tractor-trailer overturned on the highway in Burke County just after 8 a.m. Saturday.’

An estimated 40,000 pounds of frozen potatoes spilled onto the road and down the mountainside, troopers confirmed.

The southbound lane of the highway is closed as troopers investigate the area near Brown Mountain Beach Road.

It’ll take up to six hours to clear the potatoes and get the tractor-trailer upright.

Troopers did say that anyone who wants to come help with clean-up is welcome to and will be able to take the frozen potatoes they pick up.

No one was injured in the incident.

