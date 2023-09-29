TRAFFIC ALERT: South Blvd. ramp to I-277 closed this weekend

CHARLOTTE — There are two projects in and around Uptown Charlotte this weekend that will impact drivers.

The South Boulevard outer loop ramp to the John Belk Freeway will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Crews will be dismantling a tower crane at the Radius Dilworth Apartments.

They’re going to dismantle it and put it on the ramp, so to do so they have to close.

Detour: Use the Church Street entrance to get onto I-277.

Davidson Street will be closed between Fourth and Third streets to erect a mobile crane.

This is for an HVAC replacement at the Government Center from 7 p.m. Friday until midnight Sunday.

Detour: Use Caldwell Street.

to get around that closure

