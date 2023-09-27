Traffic stop leads to over 100,000 illegal pills seized in Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Stanly County seized over 100,000 illegal pills because of a traffic stop, the sheriff stated Wednesday in a social media post.
There were a lot of illegal drugs in the car during the traffic stop, which led detectives to search a home in Stanly County.
That was where authorities seized more than 100,000 pills.
Cody Glenn Troutman was arrested and charged with:
- Trafficking, opium or heroin
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver Schedule II and IV
- Maintaining vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
VIDEO: 2 hurt after plane crashes at Boy Scout camp in Stanly County
©2023 Cox Media Group