Local

Traffic stop leads to over 100,000 illegal pills seized in Stanly County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

100,000 of pills were seized from a home in Stanly County. (STANLY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Stanly County seized over 100,000 illegal pills because of a traffic stop, the sheriff stated Wednesday in a social media post.

There were a lot of illegal drugs in the car during the traffic stop, which led detectives to search a home in Stanly County.

ALSO READ: Locust rookie police officer helps catch suspected serial robber

That was where authorities seized more than 100,000 pills.

Cody Glenn Troutman was arrested and charged with:

  • Trafficking, opium or heroin
  • Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver Schedule II and IV
  • Maintaining vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

VIDEO: 2 hurt after plane crashes at Boy Scout camp in Stanly County

2 hurt after plane crashes at Boy Scout camp in Stanly County


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read