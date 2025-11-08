‘Trail of a Thousand Trolls’ comes to west Charlotte with Big Pete wooden sculpture

CHARLOTTE — Big Pete with the Big Feet, a 65-foot-tall wooden troll sculpture, has taken his place above the River District development in west Charlotte as part of the ‘Trail of a Thousand Trolls’ project by artist Thomas Dambo.

The sculpture, made from salvaged materials, is the latest addition to Dambo’s global initiative to promote sustainability and environmental protection through art.

Big Pete is one of seven trolls in North Carolina, each part of a story and treasure hunt encouraging nature exploration and the protection of the grandmother tree, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“Big Pete belongs in the forest and now he’s watching over the community,” said Rainer Ficken, senior managing director of the River District, highlighting the development’s focus on sustainability.

Dambo’s trolls are made from recycled materials, including wood and bourbon barrels, and are designed to inspire environmental awareness. The River District, developed by Crescent Communities, has been recognized for its commitment to sustainability with the One Planet Living designation.

The trolls in North Carolina, including Big Pete, are part of a narrative about protecting the grandmother tree, the largest and most ancient tree in the land.

Visitors can participate in a scavenger hunt to find the tree, promoting exploration and environmental consciousness.

The River District development aims to balance growth with environmental preservation, planning to maintain 500 acres of green space and increase the tree canopy.

A 2-acre urban farm is also under construction to support local food production.

Dambo’s work extends beyond North Carolina, with a traveling exhibit, ‘Trolls: A Field Study by Thomas Dambo,’ set to open in Asheville, featuring trolls studying human behavior.

As Big Pete watches over the River District, the community continues to develop with a focus on sustainability, reflecting the balance between growth and environmental stewardship that Dambo’s trolls symbolize.

