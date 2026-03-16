Train derails in Hamlet; no injuries reported

HAMLET, N.C. — CSX crews are working to clear the scene of a train derailment in Hamlet.

It happened Saturday morning along East Main Street behind the fairgrounds, according to the Richmond Observer.

Video of the scene shows boxcars hanging off the embankment by the tracks.

The town manager said no one was hurt, and there were no chemicals on the train.

The area is closed off while CSX works to remove the damaged train and repair the track.

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