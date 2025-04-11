Transit bill could reopen door to Matthews Silver Line

CHARLOTTE — A new bill in the North Carolina legislature could reopen the door to bring Silver Line train service to Matthews.

We told you on Tuesday when Rep. Tricia Cotham filed a bill to put a sales tax referendum on the ballot that would pay for a vast new transit plan for the Charlotte area. It has a few key difference from what state senators and local town managers have proposed.

The plan we’ve been telling you about would put 40% of the transit money to roads, 40% to rail transit, and 20% to bus service. Cotham’s plan would rework that split.

Under the proposed House bill, Cotham is calling for a 40-60 split, with 40% for roads and 60% for rail, bus, and transit projects.

Mecklenburg County leaders have signaled that they may scrap the Silver Line’s extension to Matthews and instead plan for bus rapid transit. One of the options does include the full Silver Line extension to Matthews.

Matthews Mayor John Higdon has been vocally opposed to the bus rapid transit plan, but he told Channel 9 on Friday he applauds’ Cotham’s effort.

“Representative Cotham’s bill is a great start and we appreciate the increased flexibility in its proposed funding model,” Higdon said in a statement. “While we are still reviewing the potential implications of all components of the bill, we are thankful for a fresh approach and look forward to future conversations regarding how best to fund transit needs in Mecklenburg County.”

The bill still needs to pass through committee and a full House vote before it can be sent to the Senate for approval.

