Transportation organization explores whether it can withdraw support for toll lanes

CHARLOTTE — As the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization studies whether the group has the authority to withdraw its support of the controversial I-77 south tolls project, one attorney studying the issue and not affiliated with the board says, “yes.”

In a letter to the CRTPO, Megan Kimball the senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center said that “The CRTPO retains continuing authority to reconsider and withdraw its prior action unless a statute makes the action irrevocable or vested rights have attached.” And that hasn’t happened.

She also claims that issuing a request for quote and the wording of CRTPO’s October 2024 motion do not create vested rights.

After getting the memo, the head of the CRTPO told its attorney it is still doing its own analysis. That’s at the push of Mecklenburg County Commissioner Leigh Altman.

Like the northern portion of the tolls, this project is controversial. If approved, the new express lanes will be elevated and will run from McCrorey Heights to the South Carolina state line.

The Charlotte City Council is set to discuss what options it has at its retreat next week, but no city or town can stop the project on its own. It will take an act of the CRTPO, if that is even possible.

The CRTPO made the request for the project. It is made up of representatives of all area cities and towns.

