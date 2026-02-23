McCrorey Heights residents seek governor’s intervention on I-77 toll lanes

CHARLOTTE — People who live in Charlotte’s historically Black neighborhood of McCrorey Heights said they’re ready to make a plea to the governor to block the Interstate 77 toll lane project.

The plan currently calls for elevated lanes.

Neighbors are concerned about pollution, noise, and property values.

A meeting is set for Monday night at the Mecklenburg County Government Center, where state transportation officials and residents can discuss the project.

Construction isn’t slated until the 2030s so Charlotte city councilmembers are asking, “What’s the rush?” Most are pushing for a pause on the project so less disruptive alternatives can be considered.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials are expected to privately meet with councilmembers and neighborhood groups later this week to discuss the southern portion of the I-77 tolls project.

The state wants to move forward with the elevated toll design. Resident who live in neighborhoods, including McCrorey Heights, said the project is disruptive and problematic.

Next week, NCDOT will publicly present the project’s status to the Charlotte City Council.

Councilmember Malcolm Graham, D-District 2, represents part of the area where the project is proposed. He wants the city to talk to Gov. Josh Stein and the NCDOT secretary about a pause in the project.

“We understand progress is needed,” Graham said. “We don’t want to stop progress. But we certainly want to make sure neighborhoods and residents voices are not only heard, but their concerns are being taken into consideration before we move forward with designing a highway that no one wants.”

This comes as NCDOT unveiled four development teams in consideration for the project. One of them is Cintra, the company involved with the northern section of the I-77 tolls project.

VIDEO: City leaders demand halt to I-77 toll lanes project amid $1.1 billion cost hike

City leaders demand halt to I-77 toll lanes project amid $1.1 billion cost hike

©2026 Cox Media Group