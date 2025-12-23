Trend of rising temperatures impacts Charlotte’s Christmas weather

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte is expected to experience temperatures in the 70s on Christmas Day 2023, which may mark the second-warmest Christmas in the city’s history.

This year’s warm weather aligns with a trend observed over the past several decades, where the average Christmas high temperature has risen by three degrees and the average low by 5 degrees.

Three of the five warmest Christmas days on record for Charlotte have occurred within the last ten years.

Sarah Bachman, a resident who moved to Charlotte from the Detroit area, expressed enthusiasm for the weather, stating, “The weather is just what I was hoping for.”

Many, like Bachman, enjoy the warm temperatures, seeing it as an opportunity to spend time outdoors during the holiday season.

Despite the warm weather this year, some residents feel nostalgic about snowy Christmases.

Yang mentioned, “It takes away the magical feeling of it. When you associate Christmas, you associate it with snow,” reflecting a common sentiment among those used to traditional colder weather during the holidays.

Historically, snowy Christmases in Charlotte have been rare, with only 11 recorded since 1878.

The most significant snowfall on Christmas occurred in 1947, when the city saw 5.8 inches.

The last time it snowed on Christmas was in 2010, with less than half an inch of accumulation.

Charlotte has experienced a range of Christmas temperatures, from a frigid four degrees in 1983 to a balmy 77 degrees in 1955.

The trend toward warmer Christmases makes it increasingly likely that residents may spend Christmas Day without snow in the future.

VIDEO: Sugar Mountain opens for season after blast of snow in NC mountains

Sugar Mountain opens for season after blast of snow in NC mountains

©2025 Cox Media Group