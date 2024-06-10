Trial begins for man accused of stealing patrol car, ramming deputy after chase

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A trial has begun for a man in Alexander County accused of leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase and stealing one of their patrol cars.

Tony Martin faces several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon against a law enforcement officer.

Tony Timothy Martin

Deputies said in December 2021, they tried to stop Martin for speeding and running a red light. After using stop sticks during the chase and deploying a Taser that didn’t work, deputies said Martin was able to jump into an officer’s vehicle and rammed it into another deputy’s patrol car.

Investigators said when Martin tried to leave the scene, an officer fired several shots into the car but no one was hit by the gunfire. Channel 9 crews could see several bullet holes in the stolen patrol car.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Alexander County police chase A suspect is in custody after officials said he stole a deputy's patrol car following a police chase in Alexander County on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (WSOC)

During the trial, prosecutors have showed the jury body camera video of that arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: ‘I don’t understand it’: Man mourns dad killed in Alexander County chase)

‘I don’t understand it’: Man mourns dad killed in Alexander County chase





©2024 Cox Media Group