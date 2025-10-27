Trial begins for suspects in Brooks’ Sandwich House murder case

CHARLOTTE — The family of the beloved Brooks’ Sandwich House co-owner is one step closer to justice as the two men accused of killing Scott Brooks head to trial Monday.

Steven Staples and Terry Conner are accused of fatally shooting Brooks just before 5 a.m. as he opened his NoDa sandwich shop in December 2019.

According to court filings, several motions are likely going to be heard in court — one of those could be whether to try both of the suspects in the case at once. After that is decided, jury selection should begin.

Even if convicted, Staples and Conner will not face the death penalty.

The Brooks’ Sandwich Shop has been in that family for generations. After the murder, the community showed love and support to that family that has been giving back since their shop opened. The family donated two aces of land to Habitat for Humanity for the purpose of building affordable housing.

The sandwich shop posted on Facebook saying they will not be open Monday due to the start of the trial, but they do plan to reopen Tuesday through the rest of the week.

In that post, the shop owners left a simple message for the community.

“Thank you so much for your kind words and prayers,” the post read.

Channel 9 will have coverage of the trial starting at 5 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 2 suspects plead not guilty in slaying of NoDa sandwich shop owner

2 suspects plead not guilty in slaying of NoDa sandwich shop owner

©2025 Cox Media Group