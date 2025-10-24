NoDa sandwich shop to remain open ‘as much as possible’ amid murder trial of co-owner

CHARLOTTE — A popular sandwich shop in NoDa is open Friday, ahead of the trial for two men accused of killing the restaurant’s co-owner.

Brooks’ Sandwich House announced on Facebook that it will be closed Monday for the first day of the trial but plan to be open the rest of next week.

Steven Staples and Terry Connor are charged with murdering Scott Brooks outside of Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa in 2019.

Staples and Connor will not face the death penalty.

Scott Brooks’ twin brother David Brooks still runs the restaurant.

The sandwich shop says it will keep customers updated on any future trial-related closures on their Facebook.

