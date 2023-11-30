Trooper seriously hurt in wreck on I-77

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after a wreck on an interstate in north Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed.

#BREAKING A NCSHP trooper was seriously hurt after a crash on I-77 NB just after the sunset road exit, MEDIC says. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/yr2GFRuPjI — Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) November 30, 2023

The crash happened on Interstate 77 North at the Sunset Road exit.

The trooper had serious injuries, MEDIC said.

No further information has been released.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Highway Patrol for details.

