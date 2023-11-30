Local

Trooper seriously hurt in wreck on I-77

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WSOC)

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after a wreck on an interstate in north Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed.

The crash happened on Interstate 77 North at the Sunset Road exit.

The trooper had serious injuries, MEDIC said.

No further information has been released.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Highway Patrol for details.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

