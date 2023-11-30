Trooper seriously hurt in wreck on I-77

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after a wreck on an interstate in north Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed.
#BREAKING A NCSHP trooper was seriously hurt after a crash on I-77 NB just after the sunset road exit, MEDIC says. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/yr2GFRuPjI— Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) November 30, 2023
The crash happened on Interstate 77 North at the Sunset Road exit.
The trooper had serious injuries, MEDIC said.
No further information has been released.
Channel 9 has reached out to the Highway Patrol for details.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
