Troopers arrest Statesville motorcyclist who passed stopped school bus, almost hit students

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has arrested a man who passed a stopped school bus, almost hitting multiple students in Statesville last week.

Troopers said 22-year-old James Allen Jordan has been charged with passing a stopped school bus, careless and reckless driving, and no motorcycle endorsement.

Just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 18, the Highway Patrol said Jordan was traveling north on Wallace Springs Road in Statesville on his motorcycle and passed a stopped school bus, with its warning lights on, as students were getting off the bus.

“The motorcyclist almost struck the children and continued north,” troopers said.

Highway patrol said Jordan was held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

WATCH BELOW: Iredell County man gets 19 to 32 months for fatal fentanyl overdose

Iredell County man gets 19 to 32 months for fatal fentanyl overdose

©2025 Cox Media Group