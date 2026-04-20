Troopers investigate deadly motorcycle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday evening in York County.

Highway Patrol said two motorcycles were traveling north on Highway 21 near Poverty Hill Lane when one rear-ended the other.

It happened around 5:40 p.m.

The motorcyclist who was hit crashed into a ditch and died at the scene.

The second driver was hurt and sent to a local hospital.

The crash is currently under investigation by the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

VIDEO: 34-year-old woman dies after crash involving motorcycle in southeast Charlotte

34-year-old woman dies after crash involving motorcycle in southeast Charlotte

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