Troopers investigating deadly crash on I-40 near Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. — Highway patrol troopers are looking into a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 near Morganton.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty went to the scene along westbound I-40 near Exit 104 Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 10 a.m.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is on the scene, and troopers told Faherty they believe a white tractor-trailer was possibly involved.

It’s not clear what led to the crash or how many victims were involved.

We’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

