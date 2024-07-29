Troopers: No charges after woman turns out in front of van, causing crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — No charges will be filed after troopers say a woman turned out in front of a minivan, causing a crash on a Lincoln County highway over the weekend.

Troopers were called Saturday just after 12 p.m. to Highway 321 Business at Bynum Road in Lincoln County.

Investigators said a 1990 Chevrolet truck was driving east on Bynum Road when it tried to make a left on Highway 321 Business. It turned in front of a 2003 Honda Odyssey that was going south, troopers said.

The truck driver, 88-year-old Deane Campbell Griffin, was taken to a Gastonia hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the minivan and her three passengers weren’t seriously hurt, the highway patrol said.

Authorities believe neither impairment nor speeding led to the crash. No charges will be filed in the case.

The road was closed for about two hours while troopers investigated.

