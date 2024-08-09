Tropical Storm Debby makes busy day for emergency personnel

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency Crews in Cabarrus County had a busy last 24 hours as Tropical Storm Debby rolled through the area.

Allen Volunteer Fire Department in Cabarrus County received nine calls from Tropical Storm Debby.

Three of those calls were for water rescues.

Around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night Allen responded to a car that had been swept off the roadway by flood water along Highway 200.

In these photos you can see how high the water was.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Photos: Crews in Cabarrus County respond to water rescues

Crews tell us one person was inside in the car.

Allen fire crews used a rescue raft to get the victim from the partially submerged car to higher ground.

While still on scene of the first incident, crews were alerted to a medical emergency on the other side of the flooded roadway.

Crews entered the water again with a rescue raft and transported two people.

Friday morning just before 5:30 two people were found in flood water clinging onto a tree along Mount Pleasant Road.

Crews were able to approach those people and get them to dry land.

Crews rescued a total of five people and we are told that no one was hurt.

Starting at 5 on eyewitness news we’ll hear from one of the firefighters on the scene of these rescues and why he says the positive outcomes could’ve been potentially dangerous incidents.

RELATED STORY: 2 children found safe after water rescue scare in Rowan County

2 children found safe after water rescue scare in Rowan County

©2024 Cox Media Group