2 children found safe after water rescue scare in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — It was a harrowing call for first responders in Rowan County as flood waters rose Thursday morning -- emergency crews got a report that two young children had been swept away in a creek.

The children were found safe thanks, in part, to the quick action from rescuers.

The children’s grandfather spoke to Channel 9′s Joe Bruno about the call. He said the two children were outside in their front yard playing in some water, but their mother got worried when she couldn’t find them.

Fearing the worst, she called first responders worried that they got swept away in Second Creek, which runs along their 20-acre property.

(Photos: Tropical Storm Debby impacts across the Charlotte area)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Flooding on Wilkinson Boulevard A car gets stuck in floodwaters on the side of Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte on Aug. 8, 2024.

Rockwell Fire and Rockwell Rural Fire responded with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Thankfully, they were able to find the children in some nearby woods.

At 5, hear from family members about the frightful call as Tropical Storm Debby brought flooding to the Carolinas.

(VIDEO: Debby brings flooding to South Carolina, Georgia)

Debby brings flooding to South Carolina, Georgia

©2024 Cox Media Group