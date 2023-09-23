Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center reports.

According to Doppler Radar images and the Air Force hurricande data, Ophelia landed with maximum winds of 70 mph.

620am EDT 23 September -- Tropical Storm #Ophelia has made landfall near near Emerald Isle in North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.



Latest: https://t.co/Dl4SklCoht pic.twitter.com/6Kc9cmsS2l — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 23, 2023

In Cape Lookout, observors reported winds of 61 mph with a gust of 73 mph.

The National Weather Service reports heavy rain, floodng, and coastal surges in eastern North Carolina.

Here's the weather snapshot for a busy Saturday

-Ophelia will produce heavy rain, flooding, coastal surge and tropical storm conditions in North Carolina and the Mid-Atlantic

-Severe weather with tornadoes, hail and winds and heavy rain with flooding are likely in the Central US pic.twitter.com/GMqE7fxCfV — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 23, 2023

Channel 9′s Severe Weather Center Meteorologist Madi Baggett reports on and off showers around Charlotte with breezes around 10-15 mph.

