Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Tropical Storm Ophelia, Source: NHC

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center reports.

According to Doppler Radar images and the Air Force hurricande data, Ophelia landed with maximum winds of 70 mph.

In Cape Lookout, observors reported winds of 61 mph with a gust of 73 mph.

The National Weather Service reports heavy rain, floodng, and coastal surges in eastern North Carolina.

Channel 9′s Severe Weather Center Meteorologist Madi Baggett reports on and off showers around Charlotte with breezes around 10-15 mph.

