Tropical system could make landfall in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — Severe Weather Team 9 is keeping a close eye on the Atlantic as new model guidance shows that the Carolinas could be impacted by a tropical system early next week.

The tropical wave, called Invest 94L, is strengthening near Hispaniola and Turks and Caicos as of Thursday afternoon. Further strengthening is expected over the next 48 hours as it moves towards the Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center says we will likely have Tropical Depression Imelda by the weekend.

While initial model guidance had this tropical wave staying out at sea, recent model runs have shifted and now have the storm moving into the Southeast coast early next week. Spaghetti plots show a landfall of the storm anywhere between Georgia and the Outer Banks. Some show the storm over Charlotte.

Exact details such as intensity and timing are still to be determined. Often times, meteorologists can get a better grasp on that type of information once an area of low pressure has officially formed.

Regardless of landfall location, the forecast is trending towards greater impacts for the Carolinas, including heavy rain, gusty winds, and severe weather between the Monday and Wednesday timeframe.

Potential storm Imelda comes during a busy period in the tropics. Hurricane Gabrielle is pushing through the northern Atlantic and will bring hurricane conditions to the Azores. We’re also monitoring Tropical Storm Humberto in the Atlantic, which will strengthen into a hurricane, but is forecast to stay off of our coast.

