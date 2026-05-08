Country music star receives honorary degree from App State

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University presented country music star Luke Combs with an honorary degree of music during commencement services Thursday.

The honor recognizes Combs for his achievements in the music industry and his commitment to using his platform for service and community impact.

Combs was born in the Charlotte area and raised in Asheville. His music career began during his time as an App State student from 2008 to 2012. During that time, he began performing at local venues and building a loyal following before his career took off.

Besides topping charts, the university recognized Combs for his philanthropy. In 2024, he helped raise $24 million for Hurricane Helene relief through the “Concert for Carolina” at Bank of America Stadium. He’s also a staunch advocate for mental health awareness veterans.

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