Truck crashes into power pole, blocks Brookshire Boulevard

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had to block a section of Brookshire Boulevard Wednesday morning after a truck crashed into a power pole.

It happened near the intersection at Hoskins Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw a power line that had fallen near the road.

Backup on Brookshire Boulevard on Feb. 11, 2026

CMPD officers blocked all of the inbound lanes, and traffic was limited in the outbound lanes. A line of cars was seen building up in the inbound lanes northwest of the intersection.

No injuries have been reported.

You can keep updated on live traffic conditions at this link.

