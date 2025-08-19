Truist bank settles lawsuit over secret website trackers

CHARLOTTE — Truist, Charlotte’s second largest bank, has reached a settlement over claims of embedding secret trackers on its website to collect user data.

The lawsuit, filed by California resident John Tasker, accused Truist of embedding trackers into its website to collect users’ behavioral data without their knowledge and relaying it to third-party advertising platforms.

The complaint, filed on May 28, alleged that Truist violated the California Invasion of Privacy Act by using pixel trackers, JavaScript snippets, and cookies to gather data such as IP addresses, click paths, and device identifiers.

These trackers were reportedly provided by companies including Adobe, Meta, Google, Microsoft, The Trade Desk, AdRoll, and Qualtrics.

Tasker claimed that these tools operated without users’ consent, functioning as surveillance devices that allowed Truist and its partners to build behavioral profiles and engage in targeted advertising.

The Charlotte Business Journal reports that the details of the settlement are not known. Tasker’s individual claims are expected to be dismissed, but the broader class-action claims may still proceed.

VIDEO: Former Truist employee sues Bank, claims manager triggered PTSD with Chucky doll prank

Former Truist employee sues Bank, claims manager triggered PTSD with Chucky doll prank

©2025 Cox Media Group