CHARLOTTE — Truist will have to pay more than $4 million for years of robocalls, according to the Charlotte Observer.

A North Carolina federal judge preliminarily approved a class action settlement between the Charlotte-based bank and a group of around 6,000 people.

Truist placed the robocalls from February 2019 to August 2022.

People in the suit could receive $440 each.

