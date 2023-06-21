Truist drops naming rights to Wake Forest University football stadium

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University will soon have a new name for its football stadium and a new presenting sponsor for its women’s athletics teams.

The university announced that Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE: TFC) will not extend its naming rights to Groves Stadium, which has been known as Truist Field since 2020 after BB&T’s merger with SunTrust Bank. From 2007 until 2020, the name was BB&T Field. BB&T was headquartered in Winston-Salem until the merger created Truist, headquartered in Charlotte.

The school said a new name for the stadium will be announced later this week.

