Trump orders plan to dismantle Education Department while keeping some core functions

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday calling for the dismantling of the U.S. Education Department, advancing a campaign promise to take apart an agency, The Associated Press reported.

Trump has derided the Education Department as wasteful and polluted by liberal ideology. However, completing its dismantling is most likely impossible without an act of Congress, which created the department in 1979, according to the AP.

And the White House says the department would not close completely right now. It is to retain certain critical functions, like managing federal student loans and Pell grants.

