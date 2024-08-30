Trump to speak at Fraternal Order of Police event in Charlotte next week

CHARLOTTE — Former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump will speak next week at a Fraternal Order of Police event in Charlotte, the organization announced Friday.

The FOP national board of trustees is holding its fall meeting in the Queen City from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8.

“He provided our nation with strong, effective leadership during his first term, and now that he is seeking election to a second term, we think it’s important to have him join us to talk about all of the issues facing our profession,” said Patrick Yoes, the national president of the FOP, in a statement.

Trump has visited North Carolina three times in recent weeks, stopping in Charlotte, Asheville, and Asheboro.

It’s unclear what day Trump will speak next week.

