Trump campaign rally in Charlotte attracts fans early

CHARLOTTE — Former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is visiting Charlotte for a campaign rally Wednesday night, and his supporters lined up early for a chance at getting close to him.

Trump’s rally is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum, which is off Independence Boulevard.

Doors open at 2 p.m. but some Channel 9′s Eli Brand spoke with some supporters who lined up around dawn after spending the night in their cars.

It’s the first campaign rally Trump is holding in person since Vice President Kamala Harris took over as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

The Trump campaign says he will talk about inflation and illegal immigration, among other topics during Wednesday’s rally.

Full details about Trump’s arrival weren’t released publicly, but expect surprise traffic delays around Charlotte throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening. It’s likely that Independence Boulevard will see traffic that’s heavier than usual, so plan accordingly.

