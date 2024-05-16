Local

Tuberculosis case reported at SC high school, health officials confirm

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Tuberculosis FILE PHOTO (Medical Illustrators: Alissa Eckert; James Archer/CDC)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHESTER, S.C. — A tuberculosis case has been reported at a South Carolina school, state health officials say.

On Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the case was confirmed at Chester High School.

ALSO READ: 3 inmates at York County jail test positive for tuberculosis

DHEC said anyone who was in close contact with the person who tested positive need to be tested for the disease.

The health department is working with the school to contact trace and has already identified certain people who need to get tested.

Tuberculosis is a lung infection that can spread through the air. It can be treated with antibiotics.

(WATCH BELOW: 2nd rabies case reported in Mecklenburg County this year)

2nd rabies case reported in Mecklenburg County this year

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read