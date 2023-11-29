Tuskegee Airman from Charlotte to be laid to rest 79 years after disappearing

CHARLOTTE — A Tuskegee Airman from Charlotte who vanished during WWII will be laid to rest on Dec. 6 in Charlotte.
U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Fred Brewer Jr. was a 23-year-old member of the esteemed Tuskegee Airmen when he vanished in 1944 while escorting a bomber on a raid over Germany.
Brewer’s remains were identified earlier this year using forensic analysis.
After 79 years, Brewer will be buried at the Salisbury National Cemetery.
Visitation
- Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m.
- Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 3301 Beatties Ford Rd.
Funeral service
- Dec. 6 at 11 a.m.
- Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 3301 Beatties Ford Rd.
- Burial to follow at VA Salisbury National Cemetery at 2 p.m.
VIDEO: Tuskegee Airman from Charlotte identified as unknown soldier 79 years after vanishing in WWII
