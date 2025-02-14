TV64, Telemundo to televise Carolina Ascent games with new partnership

CHARLOTTE — Professional soccer in Charlotte is returning to local television with a new partnership between the Carolina Ascent and Cox Media Group.

This season, you’ll be able to see Carolina Ascent’s away games for free over the air on TV64 and Telemundo.

The Carolina Ascent is one of the initial eight teams of the USL Super League, a Divison One professional soccer league. The team plays all of its home games at the American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte.

All away games will be available on TV64, and select matches will be shown on Telemundo Charlotte. See the full schedule below.

The Ascent’s first away game on TV64 kicks off live at 9 p.m. on March 8 against the Spokane Zephyr. Telemundo’s first live match will be at 7 p.m. on March 15 against the Tampa Bay Sun.

Carolina Ascent away games as of February 12:

● Saturday, March 8 at 9 p.m. EST (TV 64) | Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

● Saturday, March 15 at 7 p.m. EDT (TV 64 & Telemundo Charlotte) | Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

● Sunday, March 23 at 4 p.m. EDT (TV 64) | Lexington SC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

● Tuesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. EDT (TV 64) | DC Power FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

● Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. EDT (TV 64) | Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

● Saturday, May 24 at 6 p.m. EDT (TV 64) | Brooklyn FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

● Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. EDT (TV 64) | Dallas Trinity FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

TV64 is available over the air for free, and it’s also on all major cable and satellite providers. Telemundo Charlotte is available over the air on digital channel 9.2 and on local cable providers.

