Two arrested in connection with armed robbery in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Two men have been charged in connection with an armed robbery, according to Gastonia Police Department.

John Biggers and Devon McCollough are accused of robbing someone in the Poston Circle area.

The police did not provide details on when the crime occurred.

They did say both suspects were arrested at a home along Cape Breton Trail.

The Gastonia Police Department said this case is connected to a wider investigation.

