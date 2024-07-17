Good samaritan stops robbery at light rail in NoDa

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man is recuperating after he was robbed in broad daylight while waiting for the light rail in NoDa.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito spoke with the victim, as well as the brave bystander who stepped in to catch the suspect.

The incident occurred at the Parkwood Light Rail Station on Monday afternoon.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, told Channel 9 that a fellow passenger stole his phone before running off the train. The victim said they then followed the suspect.

“We both fell on the floor. He was trying to escape, and I was trying to hold him. I was screaming, screaming for help,” the victim explained.

This is when bystander Michael Zytkow said he jumped in to help when no one else would.

“I was on the phone the whole time, and I was trying to plead with the situation to comment down. And I was telling him to please give the phone back; I was trying to resolve this,” the bystander elaborated. “I got them on the ground, and then I put them in a chokehold.”

The bystander said they were able to hold the suspect down until police arrived.

That suspect was later identified as Darius Gilliard. He is being held in the Mecklenburg County jail and has been charged with common-law robbery.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte Area Transit System regarding the incident. They responded that “CATS uses a layered approach to secure the system.”

VIDEO: Trans woman says bouncer at NoDa bar attacked her, used homophobic slur

Trans woman says bouncer at NoDa bar attacked her, used homophobic slur









©2024 Cox Media Group