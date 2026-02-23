SALISBURY, N.C. — A Salisbury family is grieving after a man described as his son’s biggest supporter was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving four motorcycles. A car turned into the riders along South Main Street near Airport Road, then the driver and two passengers ran from the scene, police said.

Lee Hageman and Tad Moore are still recovering from the Friday night crash south of Salisbury.

The motorcycle riders are all close friends and had gone out for dinner with Jody Holloman who died at the scene.

Family has message for hit-and-run suspects who left motorcyclist dead Jody Holloman

As they tried to help Holloman and the other rider, the driver who caused the wreck and her two friends ran off.

“I don’t know how you sleep at night,” Hageman said. “I don’t know how you even function the last couple of days knowing you left everybody there dying.”

“It wasn’t that they just hit us. It was they left,” Moore said.

Jody Holloman helped his son Zac Holloman with his music career by practicing with him in a building the two built on his property near China Grove. Zac Holloman said his dad not only tried to promote the band but was his biggest fan. Family members hope for justice in the case.

He said the three people in the car ran right past his dad after the crash.

Family has message for hit-and-run suspects who left motorcyclist dead

“It takes a cold-hearted person to run past somebody like that,” Zac Holloman said. “I get it. You’re scared and whatever might have happened but all we want is justice for my dad.”

He and his father’s friends believe that will happen and that police will eventually make an arrest in this case.

VIDEO: Salisbury firefighters union warns city of ‘survival mode’ due to staffing shortage

Salisbury firefighters union warns city of ‘survival mode’ due to staffing shortage

©2026 Cox Media Group