Two Charlotte nonprofits selected for Bank of America Neighborhood Builders Program

CHARLOTTE — Nonprofits Prospera and Supporting Housing Communities have been named Bank of America’s 2025 Neighborhood Builders.

It’s a Bank of America grant program.

Since 2004, the bank has invested over $346 million in thousands of nonprofit organizations.

Thirty-six of the recipients have been from Charlotte.

At the beginning of the year, Bank of America set its sights on helping people get more access to healthcare.

The investment allowed Care Ring and Charlotte Community Clinic to open their doors to uninsured and underinsured families.

Charlotte’s largest bank awards grants to help more people access healthcare

