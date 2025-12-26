Local

Two Charlotte nonprofits selected for Bank of America Neighborhood Builders Program

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: The Bank of America logo is displayed on a sign in front of a Bank of America office on July 16, 2025 in Sunnyvale, California. Bank of America reported second-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations with profits of $7.12 billion, a nearly 3 percent increase from one year ago.
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTE — Nonprofits Prospera and Supporting Housing Communities have been named Bank of America’s 2025 Neighborhood Builders.

It’s a Bank of America grant program.

Since 2004, the bank has invested over $346 million in thousands of nonprofit organizations.

Thirty-six of the recipients have been from Charlotte.

At the beginning of the year, Bank of America set its sights on helping people get more access to healthcare.

The investment allowed Care Ring and Charlotte Community Clinic to open their doors to uninsured and underinsured families.

