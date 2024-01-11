Two-hour delays, closures announced for several North Carolina schools

NORTH CAROLINA — Several schools in North Carolina will be closed or operating on a two-hour delay Thursday morning.

Schools in Ashe County will be closed due to the weather. It will be an optional workday for staff members.

Avery County and Watauga County schools will be operating on a two-hour delay due to the threat of black ice.

Students at Rama Road Elementary School in southeast Charlotte will be learning remotely due to a power outage.

VIDEO: Several highways back open in NC foothills after multi-car crashes, black ice

