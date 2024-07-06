Two hurt in west Charlotte house fire, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been hurt following a house fire in west Charlotte early Saturday morning.

The fire began shortly after 12 a.m. on Earney Drive, near Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire started outside of the home when a trash can filled with fireworks debris caught fire.

It caused $20,000 in damages.

Firefighters said four people were displaced as a result of this fire.

Two of those four people were taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to MEDIC.

